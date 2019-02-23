Ajimobi votes, speaks on chances of victory in Oyo

Related News

The Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has described the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections as “credible, smooth and peaceful”.

The governor expressed this view while casting his vote at Community Grammar (Junior) High School, Ring Road, Ibadan — which is Ward 011, PU 020, Ibadan Southwest LGA of Oyo State.

He voted at exactly 1:15 p.m. alongside his wife, Florence Ajimobi.

“INEC came a little late. But in this place I think they were here on time. It is going smoothly,” he said of the election.

“It is transparent and it is peaceful and credible.”

The governor seeks a return to the Senate under the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Oyo South Senatorial District — a position he held before his two-term tenure as governor.

Asked how he views his chances and that of his party in the elections, he maintained optimism for victory.

“I’ve been participating in elections for a long time. You listen to what people don’t say when it comes to elections. And what’s that? You don’t listen to their words. Look at their faces; look at the way they welcome you. Look at the way they smile, and you know you’ve won.

“At least in this place, the faces are very bright, very accommodating, very inviting and very confirming.

“I don’t want to turn it into another campaign rally but you can see for yourself: the taste of the pudding is in the eating.”

Counting is ongoing in various polling units across the state.