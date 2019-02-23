Ajimobi votes, speaks on chances of victory in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi

The Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has described the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections as “credible, smooth and peaceful”.

The governor expressed this view while casting his vote at Community Grammar (Junior) High School, Ring Road, Ibadan — which is Ward 011, PU 020, Ibadan Southwest LGA of Oyo State.

He voted at exactly 1:15 p.m. alongside his wife, Florence Ajimobi.

“INEC came a little late. But in this place I think they were here on time. It is going smoothly,” he said of the election.

“It is transparent and it is peaceful and credible.”

The governor seeks a return to the Senate under the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Oyo South Senatorial District — a position he held before his two-term tenure as governor.

Okowa Campaign AD

Asked how he views his chances and that of his party in the elections, he maintained optimism for victory.

“I’ve been participating in elections for a long time. You listen to what people don’t say when it comes to elections. And what’s that? You don’t listen to their words. Look at their faces; look at the way they welcome you. Look at the way they smile, and you know you’ve won.

“At least in this place, the faces are very bright, very accommodating, very inviting and very confirming.

“I don’t want to turn it into another campaign rally but you can see for yourself: the taste of the pudding is in the eating.”

Counting is ongoing in various polling units across the state.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.