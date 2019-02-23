Sowore, deputy governor hail voters’ turn out in Ondo community

Related News

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has commended the large turnout that greeted Saturday’s polls in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Sowore cast his vote at RCM Primary School, Apoi Ward II, Unit 005 in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He said that he was happy with the fact that accreditation and voting were held simultaneously, although the process was slow.

The candidate also commended the electorate for conducting themselves in an orderly manner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Sowore’s ward had 844 registered voters.

“The process has been orderly but very slow. I have been on the queue for a long time now. We hope that things will be hastened up so that as many people as possible can vote.

“I like the fact that people can get accredited and vote at the same time and leave; this was not the case before.

“After the elections, I will leave here, put my reporter’s tag on. The voters’ turn- out here is huge maybe because their son is contesting,” he said.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, who voted at his Apoi Ward II, Unit 004 polling centre commended the electoral process.

Mr Ajayi, who said a perfect system could not be totally established, commended INEC for the progress it had achieved so far.

“This is a peaceful and well-organised process and we pray it continues like this,” he said.

NAN reports that the unit has 1,081 registered voters.

(NAN)