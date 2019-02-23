Thugs disrupt voting in Osun

Some thugs have disrupted the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections in Ward 9, Unit 1 and Unit 2, Iba Village in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the thugs arrived the two polling units close to each at about 11 a.m. to threaten voters and INEC officials.

When PREMIUM TIMES got to the scene, electorates told our correspondent that no security official was present when the disruption took place.

“We don’t know the party they belong to. They came here to disrupt on going election”, a voter who did not want his name mentioned said.

When contacted, the INEC Director of Voters Education in Osun State, Venerable Ojewande, told our correspondent that the commission is aware of the situation.

“We got the report that some thugs went to Iba to disrupt election but our officials were able to leave the scene with our materials”, he said. “Our officials are there already with security men to put everything in order.”

The voters at the unit also confirmed PREMIUM TIMES that voting continued several minutes after the thugs left.

