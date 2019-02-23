Voting begins early in Ekiti

Related News

Voting commenced as scheduled in most polling units across local government areas of Ekiti on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise commenced exactly by 8.am in the voting centres visited.

Godwin Olaseyo, the Presiding Officer of Ward 10, Unit 20, Ayelabola Compound, in Iyin Ekiti, told NAN that there were no challenges in terms of logistics and conduct of the electorate.

He said accreditation and voting commenced exactly 8 am with a large turnout of voters.

Also in the same Ward under Unit 12 in Olubobokun Compound, the Presiding Officer, Deborah Bewaji told NAN that the exercise was smooth.

Samuel Olubobokun, a voter confirmed to NAN shortly after casting his vote that the exercise commenced early.

“The electoral officers, security men and electorate arrived here early and commenced the exercise as scheduled.

”There’s no complaint of card reader and sensitive voting materials problems.

At Unit 002 of same Ward, another voter, Femi Balogun told NAN that the exercise was smooth and commenced early.

He said no violence or irregularities were recorded in his polling unit.

“No political violence here in our ward, we are brothers and sisters and members of a single family. So we don’t see politics as a battle,” he said.

At Units 1 and 2 of Ward 2 in Ido Ekiti, under Ido/Osi Local Government, NAN observed early commencement of the exercise.

Electorate arrived early at the two centres located at Methodist Primary School, Ido to be accredited and to vote, NAN, however, observed a low turnout in Unit 2 of the same ward.

Some of the voters attributed the development to the far distance of the centres to their homes and restriction on vehicular movement.

At Ward 4 Unit 10, located in Asumpta Hospital, Ado Ekiti, the electorate came out early to vote.

They told NAN that the exercise was smooth. A voter, Lekan Babade, said he voted as early as 8:30 am.

NAN also reports that some security personnel who spoke under condition of anonymity confirmed that the exercise was without delay. (NAN)