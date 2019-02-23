Oyo police commissioner visits governor’s polling unit

Related News

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Abiodun Odude, on Saturday visited the polling unit of governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The commissioner arrived Ward 011, PU 021 of Ibadan Southwest LGA situated in Oluyole Community Grammar School, Ring Road, Ibadan at 10:05 a.m.

Mr Odude commended the turnout of voters for the election saying this is as a result of the security in the state.

He, therefore, assured voters in the state of adequate security throughout the electioneering process.

“We have come to find out from the officials who are on ground whether there are issues they would want us to rectify or whatever…whether they have concerns,” he said of the purpose of his visit.

“They told us that they are perfectly okay. And we have also observed that the turnout is very epic — meaning Nigerians are actually interested and they feel secure and safe. So that’s why the turnout [is] so high.”

Voting did not start until 9:30 a.m. in all the PU’s in the school.

“We want to assure them that adequate security is in place. Some of the patrolmen I promised are there on the road; we saw them.

“As we go along, we will continue to review the situation. We will continue to cross the t’s and dot the i’s.”

The governor of the state, vying for a seat in Oyo south senatorial district, was yet to arrive at the PU to cast his vote.