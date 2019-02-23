Lagos police arrest nine for allegedly molesting voters

Nigerian Police officers on duty
The police in Lagos have arrested nine suspected cultists in Somolu area of Lagos for allegedly molesting the electorate who were on their way to polling stations.

David Folawiyo, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), monitoring the general elections in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the suspects were preventing the electorate from exercising their franchise.

The AIG, in the company of Lagos State police commissioner, Zubairu Muazu, said the suspects were taken to Police Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, for further investigation.

Mr Folawiyo said charms, a motorcycle, and other items were recovered from the suspects.

Also speaking, Mr Muazu said the exercise had been peaceful, stressing that information from his officers across Lagos State had been positive.

The Lagos CP said all INEC materials were escorted and delivered successfully to various centres and elections had begun.

Okowa Campaign AD

“So far so good. Everything is going on according to plan. I am receiving feedback from my men all over the state, there is no negative report,” he said.

NAN reports that the AIG, CP and some other security agencies visited Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin and other areas for monitoring. (NAN)

