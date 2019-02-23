Ex-police commissioners to supervise elections in Ogun

Some former Commissioners of Police have been assigned to monitor the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ogun State.

They would be supervised by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, Lawal Shehu, who can be contacted on telephone number 08033560903.

The Commissioners and their contacts as contained in a press statement by the police in Ogun State are Olugbenga Adeyanju (08096551157); Yemi Agunbiade (08034506364), Fimihan Adeoye (08033415589), and Ahmed Iliyaus (Ogun State Police Commissioner 08035874005).

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in the statement reiterated the commitment of the force to provide adequate security that would ensure hitch-free electioneering process.

Mr Oyeyemi said all the command’s tactical squads such as Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping, Cultist Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCIID) and the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers had been charged to double their efforts in order to checkmate and deal decisively with disgruntled elements who might want to disrupt the process under any guise.

He said the command would not tolerate any act of hooliganism, thuggery, brigandage or any unlawful acts before, during and after the elections.

He added that the state police commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered a 24-hour surveillance patrol across the state.

Mr Oyeyemi added, “All our strategic, tactical units and men on election duties have been ordered to report at the places of their assignment 48 hours to the commencement of the exercise, while restriction of human and vehicular movements will commence by 12 midnight of Friday 22nd of February to 4 pm of Saturday 23rd of February 2019.”

