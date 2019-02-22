INEC 98% ready for Saturday polls in Ondo -REC

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, addressing a stakeholders meeting on 2019 General Elections postponement, in Abuja on Saturday (16/2/19). 01462/16/2/2019/Sumaila Ibrahim/BJO/NAN
Rufus Akeju, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ondo state says INEC has taken delivery of sensitive materials and 98 per cent ready to conduct the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Mr Akeju made this known on Friday in Akure while speaking with journalists on the commission’s preparedness of the commission for the exercise.

The REC said the commission had also reconfigured the Smart Card Readers that would be deployed to appropriate polling units in the state.

He further said all the fresh time-lines for the conduct of the reschedule election were being met.

Mr Akeju said the materials for the rescheduled elections retrieved from the vault of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would be deployed in time to the polling units across the state.

He said that all the stakeholders in the electoral process in the state monitored the distribution of the materials after they were retrieved from CBN.

“I can tell you that in Ondo state, we are 98 per cent ready to hold the Saturday election.

“Right now, we are faster because some of the materials have already been moved to the Registration Area Centres”, he said.

Mr Akeju reaffirmed that INEC will ensure a free and fair general elections and also give the candidates of the political parties a level playing ground.

(NAN)

