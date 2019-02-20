Two arrested for allegedly robbing police officers

Nigerian Police officers used to illustrate the story
The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday arrested two robbery suspects for allegedly robbing two policewomen.

The two, Hafiz Omidokun and Peter Babalola, allegedly robbed the women at Iyana-Ilogbo area in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the State.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the victims were on their way to work when the suspects, operating on a bicycle held them hostage and robbed them

“The women were driving in a car belonging to one of them from Ifo going to Sango Ota and on getting to Iyana-Ilogbo area, the two suspects suddenly double-crossed them with a motorcycle and held them hostage with a locally made pistol,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesperson said after collecting their bags and phones, ”the suspects were about to climb back on their motorcycle when the two women engaged them (suspects) in a fight and raised alarm”.

He said the suspects sensing danger took to their heels.

The officers, with the help of passers-by, chased the suspects who were later apprehended.

”They were about to be lynched by an angry mob when the DPO Sango Division CSP Oyedele Nasirudeen, who had earlier received the distress call arrived with his patrol team and rescued them.

”Recovered from them are; one locally made pistol, one expended cartridge and a motorcycle,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

