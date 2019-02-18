Suspected arsonists set five houses on fire in Osun

Osun_State_map
Osun State map

Suspected arsonists on Sunday night set five houses on fire at Igangan in Atakumosa East Local Government Area of Osun.

The News Agency of Nigerians (NAN) reports that the hoodlums, who attacked the community at about 8.pm, also destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The assailants were also said to have shot one Miss Rukayat Balogun at Iwara in the early hours of Saturday.

The assailants had been on rampage in many communities in the local government in the last two weeks.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun, Abiodun Ige, who was on the spot assessment of the scene of the incident at Igangan on Monday, said the police would beef up security in the area.

The police commissioner also gave an assurance that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to justice.

Gbenga Ogbara, the Chairman of Atakumosa East Local Government, whose house was burnt, called on security agents to beef up security in the area.

NAN reports that both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state had been trading blames in the last two weeks on incessant politically-motivated attacks in the area.

(NAN)

