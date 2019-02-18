Academic activities resume at UI after ASUU strike

University of Ibadan (UI)
University of Ibadan (UI) [Photo: sirkenayo.com]

Students of University of Ibadan (UI) on Monday resumed academic activities after staying three months at home following suspension of national strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who visited UI on Monday reports that a large number of students who had resumed were sighted at their faculties and in lecture rooms.

Some lecturers were also seen taking classes while UI authorities had released a review of the academic calendar for the rest of the 2017/2018 session.

Some of the students, who spoke with NAN, expressed delight at the suspension of the ASUU strike and resumption of academic work.

Damilola Popoola, a 100 level student of the Department of Adult Education and Ndeheyne Amen of the Department of Theatre Arts, said some lecturers came to class to teach but some students were yet to return to school.

“We have started lectures already; most of my colleagues are yet to be back while some are on their way to school.

Okowa Campaign AD

“I am glad to be back in school because I was bored staying at home, though I used the period of the strike to learn a vocational skill and also to read my books,” Popoola said.

Amen said the shifted Presidential and National Assembly elections could be responsible for some students not returning back to school immediately.

“Some students are a bit worried about the effect of the postponed elections on the revised academic calendar as some days would be declared as holiday for the exercise to hold, “ she said.

Meanwhile, Olatunji Oladejo, Director of Communication, UI, confirmed that academic activities had resumed in the school.

He said the school, through Adeyinka Aderinto, a professor and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) had released a statement to that effect and academic work had resumed in earnest.

“The VC, on behalf of Senate, has approved the attached adjustment in the Academic Calendar for the rest of the 2017/2018 session.

“Only dates have been adjusted in the calendar. You would recall that we had 23 days to the commencement of GES examinations and examinations in some Faculties when the strike started,” he said

The revised academic calendar indicate that three weeks are left for teaching and revision spanning a period from Feb. 18 to March 8 while the GES exams would take place from March 11 to March 15.

Examinations in the faculties are expected to start on March 11 through to April 5 after which students will proceed home for Easter from April 19 to April 22.

The revised academic calendar also indicated that a new session 2018/2019 would commence on June 1 for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.