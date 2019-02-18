Court remands herdsman for allegedly killing farmer

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of a herdsman, Umaru Abubakar, over alleged murder.

Mr Abubakar, 35, whose address was not provided, is being tried on a charge of murder.

The prosecutor, Johnson Okunade, told the court that the accused committed the offence on February 13 in Aiyegbaju-Ekiti.

Mr Okunade alleged that the accused murdered one Elijah Ogor, a farmer.

He said that the deceased had warned the accused several times to stop rearing cows on his farm ”but that Abubakar did not yield until the fateful day when he killed the deceased”.

Mr Okunade told the court that Mr Ogor had alerted his brothers over the threats but ”before their arrival, Abubakar had killed Ogor and escaped”.

Okowa Campaign AD

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand Mr Abubakar in prison, pending an advice from the office of Ekiti State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The plea of the defendant was not taken by the court.

The Chief Magistrate, Adesoji Adegboye, ordered Mr Abubakar should be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case until February 27 for mention. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.