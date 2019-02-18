Woman arrested for allegedly defrauding organisation N100m

Iwuagwu Onyinyechi, woman who allegedly defrauded a church organisation of N100 million.
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a woman, Iwuagwu Onyinyechi, for allegedly defrauding a church organisation of N100 million.

The police said she defrauded MIA Organisation ”under the pretence of assisting it raise funds for its charity programme.”

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Sunday.

He explained that the arrest of the suspect followed a petition written by the organisation’s lawyer, Godswill Ojakovo to the Commissioner of Police.

He said the church counsel complained that his client was defrauded by the suspect through forgery.

He added that the suspect who claimed to have gotten a local purchase order
(LPO) from a company known as Location 3 Properties had appealed to MIA organisation to fund the LPO.

The lawyer said N33.1 million was transfered online to the suspect by the church.

He said while the organisation was awaiting the repayment of the above amount, the suspect came with another LPO she purportedly got from Ancillia Catholic Hospital Iju and Holifull school Ikorodu upon which another N77 million was given to her.

The suspect reportedly showed relevant documents to back her claims.

The police spokesman said as soon as the suspect got the last payment in September 2018, ”she disappeared into thin air.”

This prompted the church to make discreet enquiries about the LPOs submitted and found out that all the LPOs were forged ones.

“Upon the petition, the Commissioner of Police Ogun State, Ahmed Iiyasu directed the CP’s Monitoring team to go after the suspect and bring her to book. The team technically tracked the suspect and got her arrested on 21st of January 2019,” Mr Oyeyemi stated.

He said on interrogation, the suspect ‘confessed’ to the crime.

She reportedly admitted that all the LPOs presented by her were all forged and that the companies where she claimed to have gotten them were ‘imaginary’.

The police spokesman said Mr Iliyasu has directed the monitoring team to arraign the suspect in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

