Poll Postponement: IPAC urges INEC to secure distributed sensitive materials

The Inter Party Advisory Commission (IPAC) in Oyo State, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all sensitive materials distributed before the poll was postponed are secured.

INEC has announced a postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) elections by one week due to logistical challenges.

IPAC Chairman, Waheed Oyewole, made this call in his own reaction to the postponement.

The chairman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Saturday that the postponement was unfortunate, noting “it is better than to conduct a shoddy election that would be full of flaws.

”Imagine that INEC conduct election that many polling units receive sensitive materials very late or incomplete materials.

”The commission took a wise decision, but my worry is how the materials that have been distributed to some local government areas will not be tampered with.

”Let the commission in collaboration with the security agencies provide adequate security for the materials so that some unscrupulous politicians do not highjack the materials,” Oyewole stated.

Meanwhile, Messrs Paul Igbinsola and Angel Folorunso, the state chairmen of Accord Party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), respectively, had expressed disappointment over the postponement.

They urged the electoral body to brace up for the task and make adequate preparation between now and the new date scheduled for the elections.

Mr Igbinsola opined that the postponement might be an attempt to weaken the opposition parties financially.

He, however, called for calm and urged INEC not to dance to the tune of the ruling government but to remain independent.

On his part, Mr Folorunso said: ”Given the circumstances of security and safety in certain parts of the country, one would like to establish the need for the position of INEC.

”But I will never subscribe to the position on a deficit in logistics for preparation of about four years.

”The government could orchestrate the rescheduling for awkward reason and political realities.

”INEC should do the right thing because all eyes are on Nigeria and the country must get it right.” (NAN)

