Election: Osun declares Friday public holiday

The Osun State Government has declared Friday, February 15, as a public holiday ahead of the general election scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 16.

This was disclosed via a statement signed by Adelani Badarinwa, the supervisor of the state’s ministry of information and strategy on Thursday.

According to the release, the holiday was declared to allow eligible electorate to prepare and participate in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“It is understandable that some of the voters in the civil service and public engagement will need to travel to their various localities to vote, hence the need for the holiday.

“Governor Adegboyega Oyetola urges the electorate and other people of the state of Osun who will be participating in one way or the other in the election to be of good conduct, peaceful and orderly throughout the election period,” the statement read.

“Election is not about violence or brigandage; it is about using your Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to cast vote for a good candidate that will strengthen democracy and good governance.

“We have come a long way in the state of Osun in terms of development, human capital development, peace and security. This election is another opportunity to vote for the progress and development of the state.”

Also, the government assured the people that law enforcement agencies will be ready to protect lives and property and prevent breach of the peace during the election.

Borno and Ebonyi states had earlier issued the same information.