Two men docked for allegedly stealing housewife’s underwear

Two bus conductors, Peter Ayodele, 20, and Chibuzor David, 21, were arraigned in Lagos on Tuesday for allegedly stealing three underwear belonging to a housewife.

Mr Ayodele, a resident of Oshodi, and David, who lives at Ejigbo, Lagos, were charged with two counts of conspiracy and stealing before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

While Ayodele pleaded guilty to the offences, David pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, M.O Tanimola, ordered that Mr Ayodele be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing while David was granted N80, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Aondohemba Koti, told the court that the accused on February 6 at Idi-Oro, Mushin, stole three underwears belonging to one Mrs Kehinde Oladumeji with intent to use for a ritual purpose.

“The defendants unlawfully entered the complainant’s house in the night while she was sleeping and stole three of her pants.

“But luck ran against them as they were caught by a team of policemen on patrol.

“When they were asked of their mission at the time of the night and could not give a satisfactory answer, they were searched and three female underwears were found on them.

“Ayodele told the police where they stole the underwear from and when the scene of the theft was visited by the police, the complainant confirmed that the pants were her own,’’ the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences, he said, contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing while Section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

The case was adjourned until March 4.

