Ibadan residents express fear as police raid black spot

Related News

Tension gripped residents of Benjamin, a popular area in Eleyele, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday over the discovery of a spot, alleged to be a ritualists den.

The news of the location filtered into the ancient city between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon.

When the news of the underground tunnel hit the city, many trooped there to catch a glimpse of the spot. This also attracted journalists to the area.

Discovery

The spot is near a tunnel for the control of flooding on the Dugbe/Eleyele expressway, a few metres from the state police command headquarters in Eleyele.

Female underwear and items which looked like charms littered the tunnel fueling suspicion that nefarious activities were going on in the area before the discovery.

Residents of the area told PREMIUM TIMES that security personnel earlier came to raid the tunnel and arrested some suspects.

“I have been plying this route, you can never believe something like this was here. People have been gathering here since morning. They found people there with human parts. The police came and found people inside the hole.

“They took the suspects away. One of them was looking like a mad man, but he was just ‘disguising’ so that he can do his evil acts without suspicion,” he said.

‘Not a ritualist den’

But, the acting spokesman of the state police command, Akeem Adeyemo, said it was not a ritualists den.

He informed journalists that he made calls to the divisional police close to the area to authenticate the claim but found out it was not true.

“Some mad people were seen around the area by passersby who suspected they could be ritualists. They pounced on them and started beating them, when (then) the police was alerted.

“On investigation, it was discovered that they were mere destitute. They (destitute) were later arrested. It is just a false alarm which should be discountenanced.”