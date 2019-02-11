Amosun’s supporters jeer Buhari for raising hand of APC candidate

Related News

Supporters of Governor Ibikunle Amosun on Monday jeered at President Muhammadu Buhari for raising the hands of Dapo Abiodun.

Mr Abiodun is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun.

Despite being a senatorial candidate of the APC, Mr Amosun is supporting Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The governor is, however, a key supporter of Mr Buhari.

Supporters of both the APC and APM gathered in Abeokuta on Monday for the APC presidential rally.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how some supporters of both parties clashed outside the venue of the rally.

At the event, different speakers called on the attendees to mopbilise support for Mr Buhari for Saturday’s presidential election.

While Mr Buhari spoke, he called on Mr Abiodun and raised his hands.

However, the majority of the crowd shouted ‘No, No,’ at the president and started throwing objects at Mr Abiodun. Security officials promptly blocked the president to ensure the objects did not hit him.

Also at the event, supporters of Mr Amosun also shouted ‘Ole, Ole’ at the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

It took the intervention of Mr Amosun to calm the crowd.