Over 1.1 million voters receive PVCs in Ogun – Official

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State says a total number of 1,123,537 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been collected by electorates in the state ahead of the general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olayinka Raji, said this on Saturday at a one-day meeting for women groups and gender-focussed civil society organisations. The event was organised by a non-governmental organisation, Community Education Advancement for Peace and Development Initiative (CEAPDI) in Abeokuta

The electoral commissioner, represented by Adenike Tadese, Head Voter Education and Publicity, also disclosed that as of February 1, 712,000 prospective voters were yet to collect their PVCs.

The commission said it also engaged in voter education and awareness through media interaction, market outreach, and others.

Mr Raji said other steps taken ahead of the poll include regular interaction with youth corp members, meeting with persons with disability, visits to workshops and tertiary institutions, attendance of seminars, workshops and rallies.

The official disclosed that over 20,000 people have been recruited as ad-hoc staff, with 10,000 security officials required at three personnel per polling unit for the 3,210 polling units. He said electoral data was shared with security agencies for planning, coordination and effective security coverage

Speaking on logistics, Mr Raji said 2,500 buses are required to lift about 30,000 personnel to various election centres. He said in this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He said non-sensitive materials have been received, card readers needed are already with the commission and vehicles and boats shall be tracked where and when necessary.

“The commission, therefore, seeks the cooperation of all stakeholders to enlighten and mobilise the citizenry to come out and vote, to be calm and eschew violence in order to maintain peace, before, during and after the election,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome speech, Executive Director of CEAPDI, Sina Adefolahan, identified some constraints militating against women’s active participation in the politics.

He said the factors include electoral malpractices such as rigging and violence as well as non-adoption of affirmative action in the constitution. He asked the National Assembly to put laws in place to encourage women’s participation in politics.