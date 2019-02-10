Alleged Corruption: Olubadan speaks on Ladoja’s acquittal

Related News

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, on Saturday described a former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, as a dogged fighter.

The monarch made this known when Mr Ladoja and thousands of his supporters paid homage to the monarch at his Popoyemoja palace in Ibadan, the state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ladoja, who is also the Osi Olubadan, was on Friday discharged and acquitted by a Federal High Court in Lagos over a case of N4.7 billion instituted against him. He was charged by the EFCC of mismanaging the funds while he was Oyo governor.

The former governor was in the palace to visit the monarch over his victory in the court.

Justice Mohammed Idris discharged and acquitted the former governor on all the 11-count charge preferred against him.

Delivering the judgement on the 11-year-old trial, Mr Idris said the evidence brought to court against Messrs Ladoja and Waheed Akanbi, a former Oyo State Commissioner for Finance, was “too low on credible evidence”.

Olubadan Speaks

Mr Adetunji, while speaking, congratulated the former governor.

He said he knows Mr Ladoja as a man of impeccable character.

“I have always known my Osi as a man of impeccable character whose principled stand would never allow him to indulge in acts capable of dragging his good reputation in the mud.

“You are a dogged fighter who believes so much in the sanctity of the rule of law, rather than the rule of men. Eleven years down the line when the matter started, no one knew when and where the matter and pendulum of justice will swing. Alihamdulilahi, Ladoja has been vindicated. It shows that justice and fair play are still applicable in Nigeria.”

He then called on the people to always respect the sanctity of rule of law as Mr Ladoja did while the case lasted.

Mr Ladoja who thanked the monarch for his prayers said he would always stand on the path of justice. He promised to rededicate himself to the service of God and humanity in general.

He then rode in a motorcade to Oja’ba, Mapo, Beere, Oje, Agodi gate, Total Garden, Sabo, Mokola roundabout and Bodija where another batch of supporters had gathered to rejoice with their leader.

It was learnt that supporters of Mr Ladoja, mostly members of the Zenith Labour Party, besieged the toll gate of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, to welcome their leader to Ibadan, amidst pomp and pageantry as early as 7.am on Saturday.

They were led by the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Sharafadeen Alli; all senatorial, house of representatives and house of assembly candidates. The supporters were accompanied by local Fuji musicians and drummers.

Mr Ladoja eventually arrived at the toll gate at about 3 p.m.