Olu Falae ‘resigns’ from politics

Olu Falae
Olu Falae [Photo: Expressng]

The national chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Olu Falae, said on Friday he has resigned from active politics.

He also stepped down as chairman of the party.

His resignation came a day after the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari by a faction of the party.

Speaking with journalists in Akure, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation also distanced himself from the controversial endorsement.

The party’s chapter in Adamawa on Friday also distanced itself from the endorsement. (https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/311344-election-adamawa-sdp-distances-self-from-buharis-endorsement.html)

Adeniran Takes Charge

Mr Falae said he stepped down for a former education minister, Tunde Adeniran, who has become the party’s acting national chairman.

Okowa Campaign AD

He also said he would no longer be actively involved in politics as a result of his age.

Some members of the SDP National Executive Council on Thursday in Abuja, endorsed President Buhari, abandoning its presidential candidate, Donald Duke.

Mr Falae did not link his resignation to the controversy. Instead, he cited the burden of age as the reason for his stepping aside.

Mr Falae clocked 80 years late last year.

He blamed the crisis in the party on the litigation instituted by a former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana, to challenge the emergence of the former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Duke, as its SDP presidential candidate.

Mr Falae insists he would only support ”a major presidential candidate ready to carry out the restructuring of the country”, the ideology which he alleged the APC and President Buhari do not support.

Mr Falae, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation under the military, was one of the two presidential candidates who contested the 1999 presidential elections. He lost to Olusegun Obasanjo who eventually governed Nigeria between 1999 and 2007.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.