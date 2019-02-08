Lagos 2019: Sanwo-Olu, a puppet – Agbaje

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, has described his All Progressives Candidate (APC) rival, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a stooge and a puppet incapable of standing on his own.

Mr Agbaje was responding to a statement credited to Mr Sanwo-Olu this week suggesting that the PDP flagbearer lacked clear ideas on how to manage the state.

In a statement issued by the Media Office of Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation Thursday, the PDP candidate dismissed Mr Sanwo-Olu as “a proxy candidate, a puppet, fronting for well-entrenched interests that have held back the development of the state for the past 20 years”.

Mr Sanwo-Olu had, at a rally in Lagos Island on Tuesday, stated that Mr Agbaje lacked the requisite ideas needed for the development of the state. He urged the people to reject him at the polls.

He told his audience that the state had in the last 20 years recorded giant strides, capable of being reversed should Mr Agbaje be elected governor.

The Nation newspaper also quoted Mr Sanwo-Olu to have said Mr Agbaje “has nothing to offer Lagosians”.

‘Grandiose Claims’

In his statement, Mr Agbaje queried what the APC guber candidate had to offer asides from making grandiose milestone claims, all of which have been contested by other people.

“This is a man without any specialty, tossed from one ministry to another before ending up in the housing corporation, where his tenure in that agency has added nothing towards improving the state’s world-acclaimed housing deficit.”

Mr Agbaje urged Lagosians to reject Mr Sanwo-Olu and APC at the elections.

He said the political party was a leopard “that could not change its tendency to inflict misery and suffering on the teeming masses”.

“Lagos should expect nothing from Sanwo-Olu too, except the continuation of misery and suffering,” he added.

The PDP candidate urged Lagosians to reject “a man who is not a standalone candidate but a proxy who is only being propped up by some godfathers whose prime interest and motives are to further plunder the resources of the state”.

“Sanwo-Olu is trying to hide behind one finger,” Mr Agbaje said.

“The people know, and the whole world knows, that all the indices for growth, development and progress as they relate to Lagos are pointing in the negative direction.

“Independent scorecards released by various reputable international organisations regarding the state of affairs in the state are there for all to see. And they pour scorn on the so-called management credentials of Sanwo-Olu, a two-time commissioner, and his paymasters.”