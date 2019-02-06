Elections: Almost 400,000 PVCs yet to be collected in Ondo – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State has said 398,958 permanent voter cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by their owners.

The unclaimed PVCs is out of 1,828,219 registered voters in the state.

Briefing journalists in Akure on Wednesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Rufus Akeju, who spoke through the commission’s Assistant Director, Voter Education, Yemi Oguntuase, said it also identified and deleted names of dead persons from the state’s voters’ register.

Mr Akeju said the commission had already displayed the list of registered voters in all the 18 local government areas of the state.

“This exercise (display of register of voters) was carried out in this state in the last quarter of the year 2018,” he said.

“Quite a number of claims raised during the exercise were treated and names of dead persons that were in the register were identified for deletion.

“The statistics of PVC distribution in the state as at 2nd January 2019 is a total number of registered voters – 1,828,219 and a total of uncollected PVCs in the state are 398,958.”

Mr Akeju said 41 candidates would vie for senatorial seats, while 96 persons would contest federal constituency seats.

He said 326 contestants will be participating in the 2019 general elections in Ondo state.

He added that the elections would hold in 3,007 polling units across the state on February 16, and March 2, 2019 respectively.

‘Fully prepared’

Mr Akeju noted that INEC was fully prepared for the elections.

The commission had been working with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to ensure a peaceful, credible, free and fair 2019 election, he added.

He stated that the members of the National Youth Service Corps would make up the bulk of ad-hoc staff that would be deployed for the polls.

He also said smartphones would not be allowed at the voting cubicles.

“We are reviewing the administration of polling units to enhance secrecy of vote by locating the voting cubicle outside the glare of party agents.

“We are also enhancing the ability of visually impaired persons to vote without assistance and addressing abuses in the process of assisted voting for non-literates voters who will be requesting such assistance to protect the secrecy of their vote,” he said.

“We shall be collaborating with security and other law enforcement agencies on monitoring, arrest and investigation and prosecution of the offenders to put and end to brazen acts, especially within the vicinity of our polling units.”