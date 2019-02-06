Group accuses sports ministry of denying access to stadium after paying N100,000

Related News

A group, Tap Initiative, has accused the sports ministry of denying it access to a football stadium, after collecting N100, 000 from the group.

In a statement seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the group said it was denied access by officials of the ministry to the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, after the officials received a payment of N100,000 as part payment for the use of the stadium and issued a receipt to the group.

According to the statement, the group’s leader, Martin Obono, said the group had approached the ministry to secure the space for its voter education program which included a football match with notable footballers in the country.

After an initial agreement, the group said it made a payment of N100,000 to the ministry and began steps to finalize the process for the use of the stadium but was forced to approach the media after the same sets of people who had collected their money cited instructions from above, to deny them access the pitch.

Objective of the football novelty match

The group said they were organising a novelty football match to create awareness on voter education and participation.

“The game, which has been slated for the 9th of February, 2019 at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere will feature 1994 AFCON winners and 2013 AFCON winners. Entry to the venue is showing permanent voters card at the door,” the statement said.

“This #PVCFootball football game is focused on engaging the youth in obtaining their PVCs, voter education and heightening electoral integrity of the 2019 general elections. It is also a move to foster democratic participation from the public using football as the collaborative medium.

“Based on the aforementioned, on the 7th of December, 2019 we wrote a letter to the Stadium Manager seeking permission to use the Legacy pitch inside National Stadium. We were granted approvals, we were asked to pay the sum of N100, 000 for the use of legacy pitch, N500, 000 for the premises outside and additional money for cleaning services.

“We made payment for the pitch on the 28th of January, 2019 and we were issued a receipt. Since then, we have been engaging the stadium, taking measurements for designs and generally planning for the event.

“On the 4th of February, 2019, our team members went to the stadium to put finishing touches to our plans only for us to be told that the presidency has withdrawn our permission to use the stadium. They explained that the president would be in Lagos on that day. We probed to know if the president is using the legacy pitch and the answer was not affirmative.”

Government afraid of citizen’s enlightenment

The group accused the government of plotting to frustrate voters’ education and added that it would not be deterred in its effort to sensitise the public.

“We went to Teslim Balogun and Agege stadium; we were told that the stadium cannot be given to us until after the elections. Similarly, we approached the stadium manager at the national stadium for a change of date, we were told the same thing – that the stadium would no longer be available to us until after the elections.

“We don’t understand why the government has acted this way; however, we are constrained to believe that they are afraid of citizen’s enlightenment. They are also afraid of an informed voter.

The group described the denial of access to the stadium as “a sinister attempt” by the government to shrink civic space for civil society.

“Our rights have been violated. This attempt is similar to the administration’s effort towards NGO regulation bill and the social media bills, respectively,” the statement continued.

“This is a deliberate effort to impede the works of organized civil society and nongovernmental organizations. We, therefore, call on all those who mean well for our democracy, to speak up. We also wish to use this medium to call on the international community to speak up in the preservation of our democracy.

“Nonetheless, as an accountable organisation we are strong in our conviction to carry out our objectives. We refuse to let this setback deter us from fulfilling our civic duty. Therefore, we are working assiduously to ensure this event holds on that day. A new venue will be communicated to you,” the statement said.

Efforts by PREMIUM TIMES to speak with the sports ministry were unsuccessful. The spokesperson for the minister, Tolu Makinde did not respond to calls or text messages on the matter, as at the time of filing this report.