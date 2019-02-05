Buhari campaigns in Ekiti, says those with corruption cases mustn’t escape

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday took his campaign to Ekiti State, restating his commitment to fighting corruption.

Mr Buhari who was greeted by a huge crowd at the State Pavillion, Ado Ekiti, said fighting corruption in Nigeria is not an easy task.

He, however, vowed never to be dissuaded in the task of ridding the nation of corruption in line with the promise he made in 2015.

At the rally were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Governors

Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo),

Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Ibikule Amosun (Ogun); former All Progressives

Congress (APC) Interim National Chairman, Bisi Akande, and Olusola Oke, among others.

Some members of the state House of Assembly and chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also used the campaign rally to decamp to the APC.

The lawmakers were led by the Speaker, Ebenezer Alagbada. They include Cecelia Dada representing Ilejemeje constituency and Olanrewaju Olayanju from Emure constituency.

According to the president, he is conscious of the promises he made

four years ago, particularly the fight against corruption, insecurity and economic diversification.

“We are fighting corruption but it has not been easy. But we told the security agencies to keep a tab on those on our watch list and ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that those who have cases to answer doe not escape justice,” he said.

“As part of our promises, we are building roads, rail lines and fighting corruption. We introduced Treasury Single Account and increased power supply, so Nigerians can have their own businesses.

“I want to be grateful to Ekiti voters because the two times I came here, I achieved successes. I came here in 2014 and I also came here to campaign for Fayemi, he won the governorship election, so I thank you.”

In an earlier meeting with traditional rulers in Ekiti, Mr Buhari urged them to support his reelection bid and his government for sustainable peace in Ekiti State and beyond.

He said he had not betrayed the country on the promises he made in 2015 to secure the nation, fight corruption and diversify the economy and make Nigeria self-sustaining through local production.

Mr Osinbajo, who addressed the crown in Yoruba, said $383 billion was received as proceeds from oil between 2010 and 2014 under Goodluck Jonathan, but nothing was achieved with it.

“If that money had been utilised judiciously, all the roads, rail lines and employment we are creating would have long been in place for Nigerians,” he said.

“Buhari built three refineries as Minister of Petroleum under military era. No government has ever added one, not even during the 16 years of PDP

“Don’t let them deceive you, vote for a president you can trust, that is President Buhari.”

Mr Osinbajo added that youth employment is paramount to Buhari’s government, saying this was why the administration brought about N-power scheme to empower young graduates.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said it would be a big mistake if Nigerians returned the PDP’s presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, in the February 16 polls.

“How many times did Obasanjo say Atiku stole PTDF’s money? The answer he always gave was that his former boss too stole money. Is this the kind of person you want to vote for?” Mr Oshiomhole said.