Hoodlums attack Oyo APC rep candidate house, office, vandalise vehicles

Some hoodlums suspected to be members of the opposition parties in Oyo State, on Sunday, attacked Joseph Olowofela’s Ibadan home and campaign office.

Mr Olowofela is the House of Representatives candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ido/Ibarapa East federal constituency in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Tuesday that properties destroyed at the Omi-Adio residence of the former commissioner for education, science and technology included six vehicles; two branded hummer buses; branded villager mercury sport; Siena; old range rover; and a branded pilot jeep.

Efforts made by PREMIUM TIMES to reach the Oyo State police spokesperson, Adekunle Ajisebutu, were unsuccessful as calls put through to his telephone number didn’t go through.

But, Mr Olowofela described Sunday’s attack by the suspected opposition thugs as an indication of his popularity and acceptability by the constituents.

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by his media aide, Idowu Ayodele, it was highlighted that “the opposition cannot change the resolve by Ibarapa East /Ido constituents to vote for Olowofela and all the APC candidates in the forthcoming polls billed for February 16”.

He condemned the attack, saying it was ‘uncalled for.’

“The uproarious event which claimed the life of an APC chieftain and strong member of his campaign organization, Alhaji Salau Salimon Alade who was shot dead, occurred shortly after the state governor, Abiola Ajimobi and the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu left the Omi-Adio rally, other party faithful who were directly attacked, also sustained various injuries,” the statement said.

“Though I was surprised with the degree of damages done by these criminals, but it has also confirmed our resounding victories as a party and further proven that I remain the people’s choice.

“The oppositions should endeavour to endear themselves to the good people of Ibarapa East/Ido Federal constituency, through humane and civilized manner, rather than resort to desperate tactics that threaten the lives and property of the citizens”.

While commending the Omi-Adio Divisional Police Headquarters for its quick response, Mr Olowofela, however, demanded that the perpetrators of this heinous crime and their sponsors be brought to book, no matter how highly placed, in order to stem the ugly trend.

He, however, called on the people of the area to remain calm.