Police deploy 2000 personnel for Buhari’s Ondo rally

The APC Presidential Campaign Rally is happening in Sokoto. [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter handle of The Buhari Centre]
FILE: The APC Presidential Campaign Rally. [PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter handle of The Buhari Centre]

The Ondo State Police Command will be deploying a total of 2000 police personnel for the operation of ensuring total security in Akure, the Ondo State capital and its environs on Tuesday.

The reason for such deployment is that Nigeria’s president, who is also the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, and his campaign team will arrive in the state for a mega rally.

The police spokesperson, Femi Joseph, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday in a telephone conversation that adequate arrangements had been made to provide the needed security to make sure that party adherents, the president and others attending the rally were protected.

He said the police was also working on avoiding ugly occurrences, such as the one that was recorded in Oyo State, where two persons were left dead after an APC rally.

“We are fully prepared, body and soul; physically and logistically,” the police spokesperson, said.

“We have prepared an operational order, and 2000 police officers will be deployed and supervised by the Commissioner of Police and other Area Commanders.

Okowa Campaign AD

“We are starting our operations from the Akure Airport to the Moshood Abiola Democracy Park and other areas where the President will be visiting.”

Mr Joseph further disclosed that other security agencies such as the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security, and Civil Defence Corps and related agencies would be complementing the efforts of the police.

According to him, efforts were being made to ensure that no harm comes to the President during the visit, adding that although there could be some over-zealous persons who might be making efforts to reach the president, the task of the police would be that such moves would not be allowed to degenerate into violence.

“We are, no doubt, expecting a huge crowd, given that Ondo State is an APC state, but we are prepared to handle any situation that may arise,” Mr Joseph added.

The president had earlier visited Akwa Ibom and Delta States and had commenced the tour of South West states with a visit to Osun State last week.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.