Forensic expert testifies in N500mn fraud case against Badagry prince

A forensic expert, Raphael Onwuzuligbo, on Monday, told a Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, that one Semasa James, a prince in Badagry, forged the signatures of the administrators of his late father’s estate.

Mr James and his alleged accomplice, Afolabi Kazeem, are facing trial over a seven-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, forgery of company resolution, and fraudulent disposal of trust property.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Mr James fraudulently converted a N500 million property belonging to his late father between 2000 and 2017.

According to O. O Olabisi, the prosecutor for the police Special Fraud Unit: “To gain illegal access to his late father’s estate, the defendant had in 2011, forged the resolution of a company called CAJ Industrial Enterprises dated Nov. 28, 2011.

“He had purported that the resolution was signed by his father, who was one of the directors of the company meanwhile his father had died nine years earlier on January 30, 2002.

“The defendant had forged the resolution with the intent that it will be acted upon as genuine to the prejudice of any person,” he said.

The prosecutor also noted that Mr James had also forged a purchase receipt dated November 15, 2004, and an undated deed of assignment between himself, Bolarinwa James, Alakija (nee James), Hon. Justice Adebayo Adeniji and Mrs Saidat Taiwo.

The offences, the police said, contravened sections 383(1), 383(2)(f), 390(9), 421,434, 465 and 467 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

At the resumed trial on Monday, Mr Onwuzuligbo, a former Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the result of his forensic analysis showed that the defendant forged the signatures of the administrators of his late father’s estate.

Mr Onwuzuligbo, who said he has more than 27 years experience in forensic examination, was formerly attached to the Forensic Science Laboratory, Force CID, Alagbon, Lagos.

The administrators, whose signatures were allegedly forged by the defendant, according to him, are Mausi James-Alakija, the first defendant’s sister; late Bolarinwa James; and Adebayo Adeniji who were all administrators to the family estate.

“My employer, Master Patterns Forensic Services Ltd, received a purchase receipt, deed of assignment and the international passport of one Bolarinwa James to analyse,” Mr Onwuzuligbo said.

The forensic examiner showed the court a side by side comparison of the samples of the real signatures of the administrators and the purported fake signatures.

He noted that he had found that the real signature samples of the administrators of the late king’s estate which were given to him by the complainant for analysis to be clear and legible.

“During the analysis, I was able to extract these master patterns.

“My Lord these are the doubted (forged) signatures and these are the undoubted (original) signatures.

He said he used analysers, magnifiers, and other forensic tools to arrive at his conclusion.

The judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, adjourned till February 8 and 13 for the continuation of trial.

At the last court sitting, Mrs Alakija-James, while testifying against the first defendant, her elder brother, accused him of mismanaging their late father’s estate.

She said their father passed away in January 2002, and left behind 26 children out of which three are deceased.

“He left behind properties in areas such as Surulere, Lagos Island, and a lot of land in Badagry.”