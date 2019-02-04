37 Ekiti communities get N194 million for World Bank-assisted projects

Related News

Thirty-seven communities in Ekiti State on Monday got cheques worth N194.3m to complete abandoned community self-help projects in the state.

Distributing the cheques in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Governor Kayode Fayemi said the 37 World Bank-assisted projects were initiated during his first tenure.

He said “They were regrettably abandoned by the Fayose-led administration.”

He said his administration would not allow abandoned projects to litter the state.

Mr Fayemi said though 82 projects were presented, only 37 fell within the World Bank sponsorship guidelines.

He said the remaining projects would receive the attention of the state government.

“I am happy to inform you that attention is being placed on the new requests you have submitted during my last meeting with town unions/community development associations’ chairmen and secretaries

“As part of the resolution arrived at the meeting, very soon, the programme will accommodate more communities

“We promise to make life more meaningful for our people and we are poised to fulfil our own part of the accord,” he said.

Steve Bamisaye, the General Manager of the State Community and Social Development Agency (EKCSDA), lauded Mr Fayemi for facilitating the projects.

He said the governor’s robust relationship with donor agencies would bring about rapid grassroots development in the state.

Mr Bamisaye said the projects would boost the economy of the benefitting communities since the Community Project Management Committees had been mandated to engage local bricklayers and carpenters in their implementation.

Responding on behalf of the 37 benefiting communities, the Onisan of Isan, Gabriel Adejuwon, appreciated the governor for the gesture and promised that the communities would make judicious use of the fund.

The monarch urged the government to continue to seek more inter-governmental assistance on behalf of the communities in its quest to develop the state.

(NAN)