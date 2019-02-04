Police arrest cleric, three others with human skull

The Ogun State police command has arrested a 35-year-old self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Jamiu Olasheu, and three others for being in possession of a human skull.

The command’s public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known to journalists on Monday.

He said a police patrol team from Agbara division, who were on routine patrol, accosted the suspects who were on a motorcycle at Kofedoti area of Agbara.

“The two men, Teslim Ayeniromo, ‘m’ 45yrs and Sunday Kolade ‘m’ 35yrs were asked to come down for search consequent upon which a human skull was discovered in a sack found on them,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said the duo were promptly arrested and taken to Agbara Divisional headquarters where the divisional police officer, Adegbite Omotayo personally interrogated them.

He said the suspects claimed the human skull was given to them by one Micheal Osanyinbi for delivery to the Islamic cleric.

Okowa Campaign AD

“They led the DPO to the house of the man who gave them the skull, who in turn led the police to the self-acclaimed cleric. The cleric has made a confessional statement that he requested for the skull which Micheal Osanyinbi promised to get for him at the rate of N25,000 and N1,000 for the bike man who will deliver it to him. He stated further that the skull is needed for a yet to disclose ritual.”

The state’s commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliaysu has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for investigation and prosecution.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.