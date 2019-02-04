Police arrest cleric, three others with human skull

Related News

The Ogun State police command has arrested a 35-year-old self-acclaimed Islamic cleric, Jamiu Olasheu, and three others for being in possession of a human skull.

The command’s public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known to journalists on Monday.

He said a police patrol team from Agbara division, who were on routine patrol, accosted the suspects who were on a motorcycle at Kofedoti area of Agbara.

“The two men, Teslim Ayeniromo, ‘m’ 45yrs and Sunday Kolade ‘m’ 35yrs were asked to come down for search consequent upon which a human skull was discovered in a sack found on them,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

He said the duo were promptly arrested and taken to Agbara Divisional headquarters where the divisional police officer, Adegbite Omotayo personally interrogated them.

He said the suspects claimed the human skull was given to them by one Micheal Osanyinbi for delivery to the Islamic cleric.

“They led the DPO to the house of the man who gave them the skull, who in turn led the police to the self-acclaimed cleric. The cleric has made a confessional statement that he requested for the skull which Micheal Osanyinbi promised to get for him at the rate of N25,000 and N1,000 for the bike man who will deliver it to him. He stated further that the skull is needed for a yet to disclose ritual.”

The state’s commissioner of police, Ahmed Iliaysu has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for investigation and prosecution.