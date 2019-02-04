Police probe initiation of 12 underage children into cult

Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal. 
Lagos Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal. [Photo credit: Lagos State Police Command  ]

The Lagos State Police Command says it has begun investigation into alleged initiation of 12 underage children into a cult known as the “Awawa Cult Group”.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Imohimi Edgal, told journalists that the children were discovered to have been initiated into a nefarious association by a guardian and counsellor attached to a public school in Egan, Igando, a suburb of Lagos.

“The oldest among the children, 16 years old, revealed that they were taken for initiation and that the symbol on their jaws was that of the notorious ‘Awawa boys’.

“Two adult suspects behind the initiation are already in police custody and are helping in police investigation.

“Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting other members of the Awawa group for prosecution,’’ the police commissioner said.

He advised teachers and guardians to always monitor the conduct of their children.

Okawa Campaign AD

“It is not enough to just teach the students alone but their conduct must also be monitored, you must know who they associate with,’’ Mr Edgal said.

(NAN)

