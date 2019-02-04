2019 Elections: Over 420,000 PVCs uncollected in Osun–INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun on Monday said 421,379 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in the state.

Olusegun Agbaje, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

According to Mr Agbaje, the commission received 1,681,930 PVCs from the national headquarters out of which 1,260, 551 PVCs had been distributed to their owners.

He said collection of PVCs at the INEC Local Government Area offices across the state had been ongoing, adding that the commission had made arrangements for the cards to be collected in Registration Areas.

“Collection of PVCs had been impressive as about 7,067 PVCs were collect between January and now from the old figure of 428,446 uncollected PVCs.

“The high rate of uncollected PVCs in the state is largely due to the unavailability of registered voters.

“Over 400,000 PVCs produced for those who registered in 2011 were still uncollected because those that registered back then had either relocated or are dead or were students who had graduated and left the state.

“However, from the new continuous voters registration conducted by INEC in the state from April 2018, just about 17,000 PVCs are yet to be collected in the state, clearly showing that the bulk of the uncollected PVCs are from old registration.

Mr Agbaje, however, called on those that were yet to collect their PVCs to go to their local government INEC offices to collect them.

(NAN)