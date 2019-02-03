Six die in Ogun auto crash

Related News

An auto crash in Ogun State on Sunday led to the death of six people.

Five others sustained serious injuries in the crash which occurred in the Siun area of Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said the accident involved a black colour Kia Cerato Car with registration number KJA 806 BT, and a grey colour Toyota Sports Space Bus with number plate LSR334FF.

The official said the dead and injured victims were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

She said the wreckage of the crashed vehicles have been cleared off the road, and normalcy restored to the area.

Also, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, while commiserating with the families of the dead victims, informed members of the public whose family members travelled within the period to contact the command in Abeokuta or the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital for identification of the victims.

Mr Oladele advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, including driving with good tyres and to avoid excessive speed.