Kidnapping: Absence of witness stalls Evans’ trial

Evans
Billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans).

The absence of Idowu Haruna, a police officer and witness for the prosecution, stalled the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, on Thursday.

Evans with others is standing trial for the attempted kidnap of Vincent Obianodo, the Chairman of The Young Shall Grow Motors.

Other defendants in the matter holding at a Special Offences Court in Ikeja are Joseph Emeka, Chiemeka Arinze and Udeme Upong.

The defendants are facing a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sales and transfer of firearms.

The prosecution said the defendants committed the offences on August 27, 2013 at Third Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

It said Evans and others allegedly killed Chijioke Ngozi and attempted to kill and kidnap Mr Obianodo.

The prosecution also alleged that in 2008, Mr Upong sold and transferred two AK47 rifles and 70 rounds of live ammunition to Evans.

At Thursday’s sitting, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was to open its case against the defendants with the testimony of Haruna, the first witness.

Mr Haruna is a member of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

Explaining the absence of the police officer, Adebayo Haroun, the Lagos State Prosecutor, said that the prosecution witness was involved in a minor accident on his way to court.

“PW1 is not in court; he sent me a text message that he was involved in a slight accident,” he said.

Following Mr Haroun’s explanation, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until February 6, for trial.

The judge also ordered that the second and third defendants, who had no legal representative, should ensure that their counsel was in court on the next adjourned date.

(NAN)

