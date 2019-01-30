Poll: South-West Miyetti Allah endorses Buhari, Ogun APC gov candidate

Herdsmen
Herdsmen used to illustrate the story.

The South- West chapter of the Miyetti Allah, an umbrella body of cattle dealers association, in the country, on Wednesday, declared support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Besides, the group endorsed the candidature of Dapo Abiodun, the gubernatorial flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2019 polls in Ogun.

The Chairman of the association in the South – West, Mohammed Kabir, made the declaration when Mr Abiodun met with members of the group at Sabo Market in Abeokuta.

It was during Mr Abiodun’s ward-to-ward campaign tour of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

“We hereby declare unwavering support for Buhari and Abiodun in their respective bids to contest for the presidency of the nation and governorship of Ogun state.

“We have mobilised our people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and we all shall ensure that our votes are cast in their favour,” he said.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Kabir, who is also the Seriki Fulani of Ogun told the APC governorship candidate that the association was facing various challenges in the market.

He requested a face-lift of the market with provision of water for their cattle “when Abiodun becomes the governor”.

“Our greatest challenge, here, is the scarcity of water to feed our cattle.

“We will appreciate you will help us with a model that is in Lafenwa market, here, so that we can feed our cattle.

“Not only that, we need a modern market for our Association,” he said.

Responding, Mr Abiodun, who had earlier addressed supporters at Totoro and Lafenwa areas, promised to look into the requests of the association and do the needful, if elected governor of the state.

“If elected, my government will give equal treatment to all residents of Ogun regardless of their ethnic or religious leaning,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.