Poll: South-West Miyetti Allah endorses Buhari, Ogun APC gov candidate

The South- West chapter of the Miyetti Allah, an umbrella body of cattle dealers association, in the country, on Wednesday, declared support for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Besides, the group endorsed the candidature of Dapo Abiodun, the gubernatorial flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2019 polls in Ogun.

The Chairman of the association in the South – West, Mohammed Kabir, made the declaration when Mr Abiodun met with members of the group at Sabo Market in Abeokuta.

It was during Mr Abiodun’s ward-to-ward campaign tour of Abeokuta North Local Government Area of the state.

“We hereby declare unwavering support for Buhari and Abiodun in their respective bids to contest for the presidency of the nation and governorship of Ogun state.

“We have mobilised our people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and we all shall ensure that our votes are cast in their favour,” he said.

Mr Kabir, who is also the Seriki Fulani of Ogun told the APC governorship candidate that the association was facing various challenges in the market.

He requested a face-lift of the market with provision of water for their cattle “when Abiodun becomes the governor”.

“Our greatest challenge, here, is the scarcity of water to feed our cattle.

“We will appreciate you will help us with a model that is in Lafenwa market, here, so that we can feed our cattle.

“Not only that, we need a modern market for our Association,” he said.

Responding, Mr Abiodun, who had earlier addressed supporters at Totoro and Lafenwa areas, promised to look into the requests of the association and do the needful, if elected governor of the state.

“If elected, my government will give equal treatment to all residents of Ogun regardless of their ethnic or religious leaning,” he said.

(NAN)