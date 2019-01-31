Driver, 60, docked over alleged manslaughter, reckless driving

Related News

A 60-year-old driver, Samuel Asogba, who allegedly drove a Ford Jeep recklessly and killed a woman was on Thursday brought before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Mr Asogba is facing a two-count charge of manslaughter and reckless driving.

The prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offences on January 23 at about 10 a.m at Bank Area, Seme Border, Badagry area of Lagos.

Mr Ikem said the accused drove a Ford Jeep with registration number EKY 714 EQ in a dangerous manner that resulted in the death of Blessing Muibi.

He said the offences contravened Sections 27 and 28 of RTA CAP 124, Law of Lagos State of Nigeria.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The chief magistrate, Patrick Adekomoya, granted the accused bail of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mr Adekomaya said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

The case was adjourned until March 18 for hearing.

(NAN)