Lagos tanker explosion kills two

A tanker conveying petrol Wednesday exploded at the Ojo area of the Lagos-Badagry expressway killing two, witnesses said.

Four others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital while five articulated vehicles and several cars were burnt in the accident which occurred around 4 a.m.

Kenneth Ozor, a trader, said the petrol-bearing tanker fell on its side before bursting into flames.

“I was on my way to shop when I arrived here at 7 a.m., I found two people dead, flames all around, I had to take bike to my shop. It affects everywhere there is no motor to take people to their destination.”

Ola Idris, a commercial bus driver, said the accident led to a dearth of passengers due to the massive traffic along the expressway.

“We have to take alternative route to Volks. Passengers have been coming down to take bike to their destination. It happened very early when I got here 5 a.m. in the morning I saw flames and fire all around.”

The accident occurred about six months after a similar incident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed at least nine lives.

