Lagos tanker explosion kills two

The tanker explosion on Lagos-Badagry Expressway
The two victims of the explosion

A tanker conveying petrol Wednesday exploded at the Ojo area of the Lagos-Badagry expressway killing two, witnesses said.

Four others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital while five articulated vehicles and several cars were burnt in the accident which occurred around 4 a.m.

Kenneth Ozor, a trader, said the petrol-bearing tanker fell on its side before bursting into flames.

“I was on my way to shop when I arrived here at 7 a.m., I found two people dead, flames all around, I had to take bike to my shop. It affects everywhere there is no motor to take people to their destination.”

Ola Idris, a commercial bus driver, said the accident led to a dearth of passengers due to the massive traffic along the expressway.

“We have to take alternative route to Volks. Passengers have been coming down to take bike to their destination. It happened very early when I got here 5 a.m. in the morning I saw flames and fire all around.”

Okowa Campaign AD

The accident occurred about six months after a similar incident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed at least nine lives.

The two victims of the explosion
The two victims of the explosion
The tanker explosion on Lagos-Badagry Expressway caused a gridlock
The tanker explosion on Lagos-Badagry Expressway caused a gridlock
The two victims of the explosion

Details later…

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.