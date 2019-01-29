Fayemi reacts to tribunal judgment, seeks opponent’s support

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has dedicated Monday’s victory at the election tribunal to Ekiti residents.

The tribunal which sat in Abuja on Monday ruled that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kolapo Olusola, failed to substantiate his allegations that the July 2018 governorship election was manipulated and rigged in favour of Mr Fayemi.

Mr Fayemi said the judgment is a re-affirmation of the wishes of the vast majority of Ekiti people.

“It is a victory for all Ekiti people. This is democracy at work. This is a reflection of the wishes of our people and I dedicate the victory to our people,” said Mr Fayemi.

He called on Mr Olusola of the PDP to join hands with him and the rest of Ekiti people in taking the state to the “next level of development and prosperity.”

“It is a great day for democracy. And the judiciary has proven again that it is the last hope of the common man.

“We shall now continue with the task of rebuilding our state and restoring the core values of our people without any iota of distraction.”

Mr Fayemi also urged his supporters to be magnanimous in victory and celebrate in moderation, saying that he remains the governor of all Ekiti people regardless of party affiliation.

“It is a victory for all of us and together we shall restore the state’s lost glory,” he said.

“Our desire is to bring back peace, progress and prosperity to Ekiti State. The journey has just begun.

“I call on the PDP candidate, Prof Olusola Kolapo, who is an illustrious son of the state, to join us in the efforts to take the state to the next level of development and prosperity.”