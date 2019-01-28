Court fixes judgement date for PDP’s Osun-West senatorial ticket

Related News

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, has fixed February 11 for judgement in a suit on the Osun West senatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The date was fixed on Monday after hearing the originating summon and written addresses from counsel to the parties in the suit.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the choice of the PDP senatorial candidate in Osun-west for the forthcoming general elections resulted in a conflict of interests among contenders.

The contest is between a former PDP governorship aspirant, Akin Ogunbiyi, and the director of the PDP governorship candidate’s campaign organisation, Lere Oyewumi.

Mr Ogunbiyi lost to Ademola Adeleke in the Osun State governorship primaries.

Mr Adeleke eventually came second in the governorship poll held in September while Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was declared the winner.

The case was Instituted by Mr Ogunbiyi against Mr Oyewumi, the senatorial candidate of the party; Mr Adeleke; the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prior to the resumed hearing of the case on Monday, the defendants through their counsel filed preliminary objections and written addresses in response to the originating summon and adopted their legal argument against the suit.

In his oral submission, Mr Oyewumi’s counsel, Dosu Babatunde, challenged the court’s jurisdiction to hear the suit. He said it is a party affair and prayed the court to dismiss the suit, for want of competence.

The presiding judge, Peter Lifu, declared that “the court would not tolerate unnecessary technicalities.”

Then, Mr Dosu argued further that the senatorial primary election was held on October 6, and that Mr Ogunbiyi did not participate and failed to explore the internal mechanism of the party before rushing to the court to institute the case.

Mr Adeleke’s counsel, Iyiola Akintola, and Toafeek Tewogbade, who represented the party, respectively aligned with the submission of Mr Dosu and also asked the court to dismiss the suit. They claimed that there was no complaint about the outcome of the primary election.

However, Mr Ogunbiyi’s counsel, Abeni Muhammed, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, declared that Mr Ogunbiyi was unlawfully excluded from the purported primary election in view of an existing Memorandum of Understanding, the basis of which he was returned by the panel set up by the party.

He added that “the claimant immediately wrote a protest letter to the party on the purported primary election held on 6th of October when he was out of the state and on a national assignment for the same party.”

Mr Muhammed attached a copy of the petition submitted to the party which he also presented as evidence that Mr Ogunbiyi explored the internal mechanism of the party in seeking redress, before preceding to the court.

He declared that the exhibit met the requirement stipulated by the party constitution in respect of the case and that Mr Ogunbiyi also had several meetings with the national leadership of the party on the same issue on October 31, November 7, and November 14, 2018, before he approached the court for redress, thereby meeting the last date for which the issue could be addressed internally, in line with provisions of the Electoral Act.

He backed his argument with a written address, 12 exhibits and cited several authorities to defend his position that the court has jurisdiction to determine the suit and justice should be done to the case.

INEC, through its counsel, Vimba Kintai, presented a counter affidavit to the court, which was filed out of time and without the leave of the court.