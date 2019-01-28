I’ll introduce ‘Stomach Infrastructure Scheme’ if elected Ogun governor – Kashamu

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Buruji Kashamu, said he would introduce “stomach infrastructure scheme” to fight poverty if elected in the forthcoming elections.

Mr Kashamu, an Ogun State senator at the National Assembly, made this known on Monday when he led his campaign team on a courtesy visit to Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, in his palace at Ake in Abeokuta.

He promised that if elected governor, he would not steal the state funds.

Mr Kashamu, who is wanted in the U.S. for drug offences, said he would ensure full autonomy for local governments. He said lack of resource control by council chairpersons has been the bane of underdevelopment at the grassroots in Nigeria.

The governorship candidate also promised to assist thousands of businesswomen across the state and vowed to surpass the achievements of the outgoing governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

“I am not running for the governorship to steal money in government. But, I am thankful to God for what he has done for me. I want to pledge that my own government will be the last government that would hijack local government funds. I will sign undertaken in that regard.

“The problems we have seen in many states in the country is that local government administrations are not allowed to manage their allocations directly in a way that would guarantee development at the grassroots,” Mr Kashamu noted.

“I pledge that my own government will never; be it four years or eight years, sit on local government allocations for a second. I will allow the funds to flow down into the local government accounts for the chairmen to decide on how to use it for the development of their areas.”

The monarch, in his response, urged Mr Kashamu to consider the interest of the citizens as paramount to his administration if he wins the election.

Mr Kashamu’s candidacy is being challenged by the PDP headquarters who insist he is not the party’s candidate despite his recognition by the electoral commission, INEC.