PDP reacts to Ekiti election tribunal judgment

The Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Kayode Fayemi.]
The Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Kayode Fayemi.]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is taking its case over last year’s governorship election to the Court of Appeal and is confident of victory.

The election petition tribunal, which sat in Abuja, on Monday upheld the election of Governor Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Fayemi was declared the winner after he polled 197,459 votes in the election.

The tribunal, led by Suleman Belgore, ruled on Monday that the allegations by the Ekiti State PDP and its governorship candidate, Olusola Kolapo, that the APC manipulated the result was not substantiated by the evidence before the court.

The tribunal sat at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Apo. It moved its sitting to Abuja last year for fear of violence in Ekiti.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, released a statement in reaction to the judgment.

Okowa Campaign AD

Mr Ologbondiyan urged all PDP members, particularly in Ekiti State, not to despair over the court ruling.

He said the judgment of the tribunal will be overturned at the Court of Appeal and victory handed to the PDP and its candidate, Mr Eleka.

“The PDP holds that the Court of Appeal will consider the matter strictly on its merit particularly with the abounding evidence of rigging including violence, vote-buying, ballot stuffing and alteration of results perpetuated by the APC are still intact.

“Though the judiciary is passing through a trying time under the dictatorial tendencies of the Buhari Presidency, the PDP urges the Lord Justices to stand for justice by restoring the mandate freely given to the PDP candidate, Olusola Eleka, at the July 14, 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state.”

He added that that the entire nation and the international community widely condemned the manipulation that marred the Ekiti governorship election. He said the PDP strongly believes that justice will be served at the end of the day.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.