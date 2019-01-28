Posterity will judge Ambode right – Mamora

Related News

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Olorunnimbe Mamora, on Monday, commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State for his achievements in office, saying posterity will be kind to him.

Mr Mamora spoke in Ikeja when he led top management staff of the agency on a courtesy visit to Lagos House in Alausa.

He said that his team was at Lagos House to resolve issues relating to waterways transportation and right of way of waterfront.

Mr Mamora said the visit also had to do with sensitisation of waterway users on the need to always comply with waterways transportation code.

“With this reception, I want to highly commend you, and this is highly appreciated because you have taken a very bold step forward and we can always rely on your support.

“I also stand here to commend what you have done for Lagos State and for your achievements, I am sure posterity will judge you right,” Mr Mamora said.

Receiving the team, Mr Ambode said the state government would work with NIWA to resolve the age-long conflict between the federal agency and Lagos State Inland Waterways Authority (LASWA) over regulation and control of the waterways.

He said putting the perennial conflict between NIWA and LASWA behind was the most patriotic thing to do.

The governor said such a move would be in the best interest of all, especially the economic prosperity of the people.

Mr Ambode said without prejudice to the matter currently before the Supreme Court on the issue, the state government was ready to implement strategies to engender peaceful resolution of the grey areas in the overall interest of the people.

He expressed optimism that the development would translate to the end of the hostilities that had been going on for decades between the federal agency and LASWA.

“We are doing this not just for ourselves; we are doing it for Nigeria and Lagos.

“I believe strongly that the appointment of Sen. Mamora is divine, and even prior to his assumption as MD of NIWA and ever since he has taken over, there has not been any major complaint from the controversy between the State Government and NIWA and we are very happy for this.

“Let me reiterate here that I give my total support for the amicable resolution of the issue irrespective of the legal tussle that we have been having over the decades, and we also respect the rule of law.

“We know that whatever the decision of the Supreme Court, it will still have to be implemented by the operators, and so I give my commitment and total cooperation that anything that is outstanding, we will resolve amicably,’’ Ambode said.

He also commended the NIWA management for championing mutual relationship.

Mr Ambode directed key officers of the state government to dialogue with the NIWA team with a view of coming up with a structured approach to solidifying the partnership.

(NAN)