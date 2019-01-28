Police arraign two for allegedly slapping officer, tearing uniform

Nigerian police in Borno
Police officers in Borno [Photo: PlayTV]

Two 33-year-old men, Ifeanyi Uzoma, and Chukwendu Njoku, were on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly tearing a police officer’s uniform.

Mr Uzoma, a businessman resident in Oshodi, and Mr Njoku, a civil servant who resides in Mushin, Lagos, appeared before the Magistrate, M.O. Tanimola, on a two-count charge of obstruction of duty and conspiracy.

Both men, however, pleaded not guilty and were admitted to a bail of N80,000 each. They are to produce one surety each who should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The police prosecutor, Aondohemba Koti, told the court that the accused committed the offences on January 21, at Papa-Ajao Street, Mushin, Lagos.

He said that the accused obstructed the complainant, Tunde Ikuomola, from performing his lawful duty and also tore his uniform.

Mr Koti said that the complainant was assaulted when he tried to question the accused, who parked a car on the road.

Okowa Campaign AD

“The complainant and his team saw a Mercedes Benz parked on the road, in a suspicious way.

“When asked of their mission in that place at that time, they could not give a satisfactory answer.

“The accused were asked to open the vehicle for searching, but they refused.

“When the complainant insisted on searching the vehicle, the accused came down from the car; after slapping the complainant, he held his uniform and tore it.

“The accused were taken to the station,” the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences violate Sections 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 174 stipulates three years imprisonment for serious assault while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

Tanimola adjourned the case until February 13, for mention.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.