Police arrest killer armed robbers in Lagos

The police in Lagos on Sunday said they arrested three suspected armed robbers who were part of a gang that robbed several homes in the Iyana Ipaja area.

A statement by Chike Oti, the police spokesperson, said the robbers engaged the police in a shootout during which one of them, Damilare Adegbayi, 31, was shot in the leg and arrested.

The police said the statement was in response to a story by The Guardian titled ‘Robbers kill three in Lagos.’

According to The Guardian, two of the robbers were arrested by vigilante officials and handed over to the police.

But the police in its statement said one Samuel Oyejide who fled the scene was the only one arrested by the neighbourhood vigilante group and handed over to the police.

“A cut-to-size locally made pistol with three live cartridges was also recovered from Damilare Adegbayi,” the statement said.

“In view of the unfortunate incident, the CP directed the State Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) to take over investigation of the case from Dopemu Police Station and ensure that fleeing members of the armed robbery gang that perpetrated the act are arrested.

“The third suspect, Haruna Ibrahim, 23, was arrested later in the evening of same day by SARS operatives following confessions of the two suspects earlier arrested.

“The CP has deployed two teams of SARS operatives to beef up the security in the area, they are to patrol Ipaja and environs until further notice.”

