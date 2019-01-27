PDP accuses Buhari’s of confessing to electoral robbery in Osun

Related News

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says a statement on Saturday by President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed that he took part in an alleged electoral robbery in the state on September 27, 2018.

The Guardian newspaper reported the president on Saturday saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the governorship election with the aid of remote control.

It said Mr Buhari made the statement while appealing to traditional rulers in Osun State to support his reelection to enable his administration to consolidate on its achievements. It said he did not explain what he meant by remote control.

“I know how much trouble we had in the last election here. I know by remote control through so many sources how we managed to maintain the party (APC) in power in this state,” the Guardian quoted him saying.

In a press statement by its state chairman, Soji Adagunodo, the PDP said the president’s comment was a confession to electoral robbery and influence peddling, which it called the highest forms of corruption.

“It was shameful that the President of Africa’s most important nation could make such a reckless endorsement of criminality.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on the Election petition tribunal currently sitting on the matter of the last governorship election in Osun State to take note of the confession made by President Buhari who is the leader of the APC.”

The PDP also called on Civil Society Organisations and International observer groups to “regard President Buhari’s confession on the Osun electoral robbery with seriousness in view of the various acts of desperation being exhibited by the APC Presidential candidate ahead of next month’s general election.”

The Osun State gubernatorial election was declared inconclusive by the electoral commission, which eventually led to a re-run in seven polling units.

After a supplementary re-run, the APC candidate won six of the seven polling units, which gave the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, 255,505 votes while the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, scored 255,023 votes.

The PDP candidate had filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the election of the governor, Mr Oyetola.

Mr Adeleke, who claimed he polled the highest number of votes in the election, asked the tribunal to void Mr Oyetola’s election. The governor was sworn in on November 27.

The re-run, whose conduct was criticised by local and international observers due to the extent of violence and intimidation witnessed, eventually secured victory for Mr Oyetola and the APC.