INEC transfers Ekiti Resident Electoral Commissioner

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti state, Abdulganiyu Raji, has been moved to Ogun.

This is coming barely 20 days to the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Administrative Secretary, Omoleke Muslim, has taken over in an acting capacity.

The Public Affairs Officer of INEC in the state, Taiwo Gbadegesin, told NAN that there was no external motive behind the transfer of the REC.

“It may be as a result of his well-acknowledged outstanding election performances in the past.”

NAN reports that while performing his first function in Ado Ekiti at the opening of a two-day Training Session for security agencies ahead of the election, Mr Muslim urged them to be above board.

He charged the security agents not to dance to the whims and caprices of any political party or individual.

Mr Muslim said that INEC in the state was fully ready to conduct free, fair and credible polls.

He gave the assurance that all the 2,445 polling units in the state would be manned by security agents to curb electoral malpractices such as vote-buying, vote-selling and other inducements.

He said that 10,426 ad-hoc staff and 365 regular staff of the commission would man the exercise on February 16 and March 02, stressing that they have been given the required training for the task ahead.

He warned politicians and their followers to desist from wooing the staff with either money, food, fuel, accommodation or gifts.

Mr Muslim disclosed that election materials would start arriving the state in a few days time through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He enjoined residents to steer clear of activities capable of throwing hitches to the electoral process. (NAN)