Police officer, two others shot in Osun bank robbery

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

On Thursday evening, armed bandits attacked the only commercial bank in Ila Orangun town of Osun State, Polaris Bank, shooting a police officer and two civilians.

The police later confirmed that the shot officer died.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the three victims of the incident were shot during an attempt to deploy security personnel to the scene.

It was also reported that the robbers, who were about 15, made away with an unspecified amount of money during the raid that lasted for about two hours.

This paper gathered that the bandits announced their arrival with gun shots, which sent fears down the spine of the residents. The heavy shooting paralysed transportation, economic and social activities within the town.

The bandits reportedly shattered the bank’s security door with dynamites before gaining access into the banking hall.

Okowa Campaign AD

A commercial motorcyclist in the town, who simply identified himself as Tunde, expressed shock and sadness as this is the first time such will happen in the town.

He said the robbers had earlier sent letters to the bank to notify them of the looming raid but it was surprising to see them on Thursday. “No one expected it,” he added, in telephone interview with this reporter.

Effect of the robbery

Speaking on the effect the robbery will have on the town, Mr Tunde highlighted the likelihood of the affected bank not resuming commercial activities anytime soon, which will result in exploitation by other commercial mediums.

“That means we’ll have to make use of POS stands and pay unnecessary charges, pending the resumption of Polaris bank.”

However, The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Osun State police command, Foladade Odoro, who confirmed the incident in a text message sent to PREMIUM TIMES, said the police officer who was shot, was an Inspector and the two civilians are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

“At about 1630hrs, a gang of armed men attacked Polaris Bank, Ila Orangun. One Police Inspector and two other civilians were shot and injured in the process while an unspecified amount of money was stolen by the suspects.”

“The injured police Inspector later died in the hospital while the others injured are receiving treatment.”

