Osinbajo visits Ex-Gov. Jakande

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande.

Mr Osinbajo, who is the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was in Lagos in continuation of the party’s door-to-door campaign.

Mr Osinbajo visited Mr Jakande, a former Minister of Works and Housing, in his Ilupeju residence, Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The vice president was accompanied during the visit by APC chieftains, including Majority Leader of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, a former senator, Ganiyu Solomon, Lagos APC Governorship Candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Presidential aide on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osinbajo held closed-door meeting with the immediate family of the elder statesman.

NAN reports that despite heavy presence of security operatives, party faithful and supporters defied the rains and besieged the area in their thousands to welcome the vice president.

The vice president later visited some houses and markets in Mushin and Surulere Local Government Areas amidst cheers and fun-fare from admirers and party members.

Addressing a huge crowd at the Shitta Roundabout in Surulere, Mr Osinbajo said APC would take Nigeria higher.

He urged Nigerians to cue into the plans and programmes of the present administration by voting for APC in the February 16 and March 2 elections.

“APC is taking Nigeria higher and higher. We are not stopping. Our country is going higher. Come February 16, vote for APC,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Gbajabiamila urged all the party members to unite and work for the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the crowd to vote for him, President Muhammadu Buhari, Messrs Gbajabiamila and Desmond Elliot, a House of Assembly candidate in the constituency.

(NAN)