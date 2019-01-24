Osinbajo visits Ex-Gov. Jakande

Alhaji-Lateef-Jakande
Alhaji-Lateef-Jakande

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the first Executive Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande.

Mr Osinbajo, who is the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was in Lagos in continuation of the party’s door-to-door campaign.

Mr Osinbajo visited Mr Jakande, a former Minister of Works and Housing, in his Ilupeju residence, Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The vice president was accompanied during the visit by APC chieftains, including Majority Leader of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, a former senator, Ganiyu Solomon, Lagos APC Governorship Candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Presidential aide on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osinbajo held closed-door meeting with the immediate family of the elder statesman.

NAN reports that despite heavy presence of security operatives, party faithful and supporters defied the rains and besieged the area in their thousands to welcome the vice president.

Okowa Campaign AD

The vice president later visited some houses and markets in Mushin and Surulere Local Government Areas amidst cheers and fun-fare from admirers and party members.

Addressing a huge crowd at the Shitta Roundabout in Surulere, Mr Osinbajo said APC would take Nigeria higher.

He urged Nigerians to cue into the plans and programmes of the present administration by voting for APC in the February 16 and March 2 elections.

“APC is taking Nigeria higher and higher. We are not stopping. Our country is going higher. Come February 16, vote for APC,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Gbajabiamila urged all the party members to unite and work for the party’s success in the forthcoming elections.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged the crowd to vote for him, President Muhammadu Buhari, Messrs Gbajabiamila and Desmond Elliot, a House of Assembly candidate in the constituency.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.