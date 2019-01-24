Lagos Marathon: Sowore, others to speak at media seminar

Related News

The Presidential Candidate for the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has been confirmed as one of the speakers at the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Media Seminar.

The media seminar is billed to take place on Monday at the Sports Bar of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communications and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Sowore who has participated in several marathons across the world including the Lagos race will be sharing his experience in road races.

Aside from Sowore, other carefully selected resource persons will also be speaking at the seminar.

According to Thomas, some of the other speakers for Monday’s media seminar include Kweku Tandoh, Executive Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, who will be speaking on Lagos State Government and Future of Marathons and Road Races.

Also, Bukola Olopade, Race Consultant, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, will shed more light on how the marathon became a global brand within three years

On his part, Solomon Alao, Chairman Lagos Athletics Association, will reel out plans by the association to boost tourism and trade with marathons and road races in Lagos.

Roseline Eyenike, a marathoner will speak on Expectations of Runners from Journalists after completing the gruelling 42 km race. There will also be other speakers at the event.

Aside from the short lectures at the media seminar, the first set of award winners who will be rewarded for their reportage of the Lagos Marathon will also be unveiled and honoured.