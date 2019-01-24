2019: Titi Abubakar in Ondo, seeks votes for husband

Related News

The wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titi Abubakar, has called on women in Ondo State to vote for her husband, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming February election.

She said the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, has failed to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

Mrs Abubakar who addressed the women in Akure at the secretariat of the PDP on Wednesday, said the Nigerian people should reject the All Progressives Congress through the ballot on February 16.

Mrs Abubakar, who also used the occasion to visit the leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, in his home in Akure, urged market women and youthin the state not to sell their Permanent Voter Cards, warning “there were reports of buying of PVCs by a political party”.

She noted that her husband had a ‘good plan’ for the country, especially for women and youth.

“I want to appeal to our women and youths to vote for Atiku, he has plans for you in his cabinet if he is elected as the President of this country. Our youths have turned to beggars and miscreants on the streets as a result of joblessness,” Mrs Abubakar said.

“All the things they (APC) promised are not fulfilled, there is serious hunger in the land, and they have no solution to it, their government has failed.

“Anybody that performed well in the office will be returned, but in their (APC) own case, they have performed woefully, they cannot return. Despite their failure, they are still desperate to return, we should reject them with our votes and I know God will not allow them to return.

”Atiku will provide jobs, he has promised youth and women 40 per cent representation in his cabinet and I know he will do it if he is elected,” she noted.

Mrs Abubakar assured that she would use her influence as first lady to fight child trafficking and child labour which she described as a menace.

In his remarks, the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-west, Eddy Olafeso, assured the wife of the PDP presidential candidate that Ondo State would be delivered.

He urged party members not to relent in their effort to ensure the emergence of Mr Abubakar as Nigeria’s next president.