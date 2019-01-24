2019: Titi Abubakar in Ondo, seeks votes for husband

Titi Abubakar [Photo: Nigeriafilms.com]
Titi Abubakar [Photo: Nigeriafilms.com]

The wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titi Abubakar, has called on women in Ondo State to vote for her husband, Atiku Abubakar, in the forthcoming February election.

She said the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, has failed to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

Mrs Abubakar who addressed the women in Akure at the secretariat of the PDP on Wednesday, said the Nigerian people should reject the All Progressives Congress through the ballot on February 16.

Mrs Abubakar, who also used the occasion to visit the leader of Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, in his home in Akure, urged market women and youthin the state not to sell their Permanent Voter Cards, warning “there were reports of buying of PVCs by a political party”.

She noted that her husband had a ‘good plan’ for the country, especially for women and youth.

“I want to appeal to our women and youths to vote for Atiku, he has plans for you in his cabinet if he is elected as the President of this country. Our youths have turned to beggars and miscreants on the streets as a result of joblessness,” Mrs Abubakar said.

Okowa Campaign AD

“All the things they (APC) promised are not fulfilled, there is serious hunger in the land, and they have no solution to it, their government has failed.

“Anybody that performed well in the office will be returned, but in their (APC) own case, they have performed woefully, they cannot return. Despite their failure, they are still desperate to return, we should reject them with our votes and I know God will not allow them to return.

”Atiku will provide jobs, he has promised youth and women 40 per cent representation in his cabinet and I know he will do it if he is elected,” she noted.

Mrs Abubakar assured that she would use her influence as first lady to fight child trafficking and child labour which she described as a menace.

In his remarks, the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-west, Eddy Olafeso, assured the wife of the PDP presidential candidate that Ondo State would be delivered.

He urged party members not to relent in their effort to ensure the emergence of Mr Abubakar as Nigeria’s next president.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.